SSA and Ajinomoto partner for another two years

Ahead of a busy year comprising the SEA Games, Commonwealth and Asian Games, the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) received a boost as it announced yesterday that its sponsorship deal with Ajinomoto (Singapore) has been renewed till 2023.

The partnership, both in cash and in kind, will see the Japanese food company provide nutritional support through aminoVITAL energy drinks and supplements across the five aquatic disciplines of artistic swimming, diving, swimming, open water swimming and water polo.

National swimmers Quah Jing Wen and Maximillian Ang were also unveiled as brand ambassadors.

Ang, who holds the national records for the 100m and 200m breaststroke, said he was honoured to be chosen and added: "It allows me to show everyone that nutrition supplements are crucial for performance.

"I also want to be a role model to inspire athletes to do well in their sport and strive toward big goals. Don't limit your challenges, challenge your limits."

Ajinomoto (Singapore) has partnered the SSA since 2018 and its managing director Takeshi Tsujii praised the association.

He noted: "SSA's vision of becoming one of the top swimming nations in the world resonates with our vision of developing aminoVITAL as a sports nutritional product that supports athletes in the region."

SSA president Lee Kok Choy expressed his gratitude, saying: "This will strengthen the support for our aquatic athletes in both nutrition needs, as well as their training and development requirements."