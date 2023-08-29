Sri Lanka's Madushanka to miss Asia Cup due to injury - reports

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka will miss the Asia Cup due to injury in yet another blow to the co-hosts' title defence, according to media reports.

Sri Lanka have been ravaged by injuries to their frontline bowlers ahead of their opener against Bangladesh in Pallekele on Thursday.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera will also miss the tournament with a shoulder injury, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will sit out the group stage with a thigh strain, according to earlier reports.

Fast bowler Lahiru Kumara is also doubtful with a recurring side strain.

Reuters has contacted Sri Lanka Cricket for comment.

Cricket website ESPNcricinfo, citing SLC's chairman of the medical committee, said Madushanka could face a long spell on the sidelines having torn an oblique muscle during a practice match.

Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, and Matheesha Pathirana are likely to be called in to shore up Sri Lanka's bowling unit.

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are co-hosting the Aug. 30 to Sept. 17 tournament, which also includes India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. REUTERS