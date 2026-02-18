Sri Lanka’s injury woes deepen as Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of cricket T20 World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana suffers a leg injury in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group-stage match against Australia at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Feb 16, 2026.

Sri Lanka’s cricket Twenty20 World Cup campaign was dealt another blow on Feb 18 when Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a muscle strain in his left leg, with Dilshan Madushanka approved as a replacement.

The 23-year-old collapsed clutching his left leg in his first over in the Group B clash with Australia in Pallekele on Feb 16.

A trusted bowler in the death overs, he limped off and never returned as Sri Lanka registered an eight-wicket victory.

This is the second major injury blow Sri Lanka have had to endure after wrist-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the side’s tournament opener against Ireland.

Sri Lanka next play Zimbabwe in Colombo in their final Group B fixture on Feb 19 before their first Super Eight game against England on Feb 22. REUTERS