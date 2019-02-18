Sri Lanka hails Perera for heroic innings

COLOMBO • Kusal Perera became a national hero in Sri Lanka yesterday, after scoring an unbeaten career-best 153 to guide his country to only their second win in 14 Test matches in South Africa.

The country's cricket greats and politicians lauded the 28-year-old, who has become a linchpin for the ailing national side since fighting off doping charges.

Former Sri Lanka skipper Mahela Jayawardena tweeted: "What a beauty! One of the best innings under pressure" adding he had shown "intelligence and mental strength".

Perera and Vishwa Fernando put on an unbeaten 78 in a last-wicket partnership to gave Sri Lanka the upset victory.

Former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, who had staunchly defended Perera when he was suspended in December 2015, called the one-wicket win at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday as "unreal".

"What an amazing win," he tweeted. "One of the best if not the best overseas win by (Sri Lanka)."

The International Cricket Council lifted his ban in May 2016 and apologised for the botched testing.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also took to Twitter to hail the win.

"Congratulations to our cricket team on snatching a victory from the jaws of defeat," Mr Sirisena tweeted. "Kusal Janith Perera makes mother Sri Lanka very proud today! Keep fighting!"

Mr Wickremesinghe said: "Great spirit by @kusaljperera and all the youngsters #SAvSL" while Sports Minister Harin Fernando simply tweeted "U beauty".

Since winning the World Cup in 1996, Sri Lanka have been plagued by management scandals, corruption allegations and team in-fighting.

They were swept 3-0 in a home Test series against England last year before being beaten in Australia and New Zealand.

The win, Sri Lanka's first in any format since October, ends South Africa's run of seven home series victories in a row, with the second and final Test in Port Elizabeth starting on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS