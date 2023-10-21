Sri Lanka get on the board at World Cup with win over the Netherlands

LUCKNOW - Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by five wickets with 10 balls to spare on Saturday to become the final team to claim a hard-fought victory at the World Cup on the back of Sadeera Samarawickrama's unbeaten knock of 91.

The Netherlands won the toss and opted to bat first but they had a poor start after Sri Lanka's fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka ran through the top and middle order.

The European side were reeling at 91-6 when skipper Scott Edwards was sent back to the pavilion by Maheesh Theekshana, but Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59) rescued the Dutch side with a 130-run partnership.

The pair rotated strike and guided the team to a competitive total but they were bundled out for 262 in the final over of their innings as Rajitha and Madushanka finished with four wickets each.

In response, Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka laid the foundation for their chase with a knock of 54 that included nine boundaries but Aryan Dutt contained them with three wickets, dismissing Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis cheaply.

However, Samarawickrama stood firm once again with a patient 91 off 107 balls to add to his century against Pakistan as the island nation wrapped up the contest in the 49th over. REUTERS