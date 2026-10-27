Straitstimes.com header logo

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to reach final, England eliminated

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - September 24, 2026 Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka celebrates the wicket of England's Jos Buttler, caught by Kamindu Mendis Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - September 24, 2026 Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka celebrates the wicket of England's Jos Buttler, caught by Kamindu Mendis Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo

REUTERS

Oct 27 - Sri Lanka reached the final of the one-day international Tri-series in Pakistan with a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the hosts in Lahore on Tuesday.

The result ensured England, who lost their first three matches, were knocked out of the tournament with a game to spare.

Pakistan were dismissed for 110, Sri Lanka's left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka starred with the ball, claiming a career-best 5-34 to earn the player-of-the-match award.

"We had a plan and followed it. Because of that, as a team, we were able to bowl them out for a low score," Madushanka said.

England had shown signs of progress in the format this year, winning a series in Sri Lanka before home victories over India in July and Sri Lanka.

Their campaign in Pakistan, however, unravelled in dramatic fashion.

England failed to defend 429 against Sri Lanka despite captain Harry Brook scoring the fastest double century in ODI history and suffered another painful loss when Pakistan snatched a one-wicket victory after Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf shared a record 89-run last-wicket partnership.

England's final match of the series against Sri Lanka on Thursday will now be a dead rubber. REUTERS

See more on

Sri Lanka

Pakistan

India

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.