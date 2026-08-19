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Sri Lanka 175-6 chasing 372 against India

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Aug 19 - Chasing 372 for an improbable victory, Sri Lanka were 175-6 at lunch on day five of the opening test against India in Galle on Wednesday.

• Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dinusha, batting on 65, struck fighting fifties to frustrate India.

• Spinner Ravindra Jadeja dismissed de Silva to break the 95-run stand.

• Seamer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Niroshan Dickwella caught behind for 10.

• Sri Lanka are still 197 behind. India need four wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-test series. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.