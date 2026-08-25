Sri Lanka 130-4 in reply to India's 503-9 declared
COLOMBO, Aug 25 - Sri Lanka were 130-4 at lunch on day three of the second and final test in Colombo on Tuesday in reply to India's 503-9 declared.
• Resuming on 8-2, Sri Lanka lost Kamil Mishara, who fell to a short-pitched delivery from Prasidh Krishna.
• Kamindu Mendis made 32 before falling to Krishna.
• Pasindu Sooriyabandara was batting on 65 with captain Dhananjaya de Silva on four at the other end.
• Sri Lanka trail by 373 runs.
• India lead the two-test series 1-0. REUTERS