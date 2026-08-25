Sri Lanka 130-4 in reply to India's 503-9 declared

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COLOMBO, Aug 25 - Sri Lanka were 130-4 at lunch on day three of the second and final test in Colombo on Tuesday in reply to India's 503-9 declared.

• Resuming on 8-2, Sri Lanka lost Kamil Mishara, who fell to a short-pitched delivery from Prasidh Krishna.

• Kamindu Mendis made 32 before falling to Krishna.

• Pasindu Sooriyabandara was batting on 65 with captain Dhananjaya de Silva on four at the other end.

• Sri Lanka trail by 373 runs.

• India lead the two-test series 1-0. REUTERS