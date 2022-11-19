Squash: Nour El Tayeb upsets top seed to reach final of Singapore Open

SINGAPORE – She declared it her best performance of the week, but ultimately that was not enough to get top seed Amanda Sobhy into the final of the Marigold Singapore Squash Open.

The world No. 4 lost 3-1 (9-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5) to in-form world No. 6 Nour El Tayeb at the OCBC Arena on Saturday.

Sobhy, 29, was disappointed to have lost but also recognised that she was dealing with some tightness in her back.

Said the American: “My performance throughout the week got better, I probably think this was the best I played all week. At the end of the day, my body just kind of let me down a little bit, which is unfortunate.

“It’s just kind of tight... my back just seized up as the week went on. It happens and what can you do, right?”

Sobhy was on the attack from the start, capitalising on El Tayeb’s defensive play to take the first game. But the Egyptian switched to a more aggressive style, which made it difficult for Sobhy to predict her play. She also fired herself up by shouting in celebration.

El Tayeb realised that Sobhy was reading her game well at the start so she had to “go back to some basic squash, make (the ball) longer so she could get tired”.

Sobhy had endured a tough 65-minute quarter-final against Belgian Nele Gilis on Friday.

Tayeb added: “Her match yesterday was still in her legs, so when I saw that, I kept pushing even though I was very tired... (and) that gave me a lot of belief.

“I wasn’t having a lot of fire inside me. I had to find (it) from deep inside because I was tired a lot of the match and when you’re tired, you just have to forget about it.

“In order to forget about it, you have to have some fire and belief and determination and grit. I’m very lucky and grateful that I had it today and was able to push through. (Being in the final) means a lot to me.

However, Sobhy quickly forgot her loss as she then turned coach for her younger sister Sabrina who lost 3-2 (12-10, 7-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-5) to second seed Joelle King of New Zealand.