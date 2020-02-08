Spurs' stadium could host Joshua bout

LONDON • World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua wants his next fight to be in London in June and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the most likely venue, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday.

The Briton defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Organisation titles.

British media say the 30-year-old is close to agreeing a deal to face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger.

"He (Joshua) wants to fight in London in June. We're on the verge of making that happen now," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Spurs is the front runner and that's what he's asked me to do. We'll be delivering that for him.

"We've had offers from the Far East, Middle East, Africa, America, Turkey. But he's made it very clear to me, 'I want to come home. I want to box in London next. I've been to Madison Square Garden, I've been to Saudi Arabia, bring me home. Forget the other offers'."

The 62,000-capacity stadium, which opened last April, is believed to have beaten competition from venues including Twickenham and Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

Costing £1 billion (S$1.8 billion), Tottenham's home ground has already hosted two National Football League games and will stage 'The Showdown' rugby union match between Saracens and Harlequins next month.

Joshua last fought in London in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.



Anthony Joshua with his World Boxing Organisation heavyweight belt after beating Andy Ruiz by unanimous decision last year. The Briton is reportedly close to sealing a deal to fight Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev next. PHOTO: REUTERS



REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE