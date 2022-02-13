Spurs may make shock bid to host 2026 final

LONDON • English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing a historic bid to host the National Football League's (NFL) championship game in 2026.

According to the Daily Mail, the NFL is "considering taking America's biggest sporting event outside the country". The venues for the next four Super Bowls have already been decided.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood near Los Angeles will host today's Super Bowl LVI clash between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, with the next three NFL showpieces in Arizona, Las Vegas and New Orleans respectively.

Spurs already have a working relationship with the NFL. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted two regular season games in 2019 and two more last year as part of the league's International Series. Two more games are scheduled for this year.

