Sprinter Shanti turns kids' book author

Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira, who holds the 100m and 200m national records, yesterday launched a children's book commemorating her journey towards the 200m SEA Games title in 2015. The book, titled Go Shanti Go, is co-authored by her sisters Valerie, 30, and Shobi, 35, and illustrated by Sienny Septibella. The book is available at www.goshantigo.com for $14.90.