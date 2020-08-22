Singapore sprinter Shanti Pereira, who holds the 100m and 200m national records, yesterday launched a children's book commemorating her journey towards the 200m SEA Games title in 2015. The book, titled Go Shanti Go, is co-authored by her sisters Valerie, 30, and Shobi, 35, and illustrated by Sienny Septibella. The book is available at www.goshantigo.com for $14.90.
Sprinter Shanti turns kids' book author
Published45 min ago
