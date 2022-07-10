Sprint king van Aert wins again

LAUSANNE • With eight stages concluded, the Tour de France peloton has whittled down from 176 to 168, but one thing has remained constant - Tadej Pogacar is still the rider to beat.

A further four cyclists dropped out yesterday, including Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates teammate Vegard Stake Laengen, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Belgian rider Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma went on to win Stage 8 for his second stage victory this year, sprinting past Australia's pre-stage favourite, Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange-Jayco, on a late incline.

But it was Pogacar who still benefited, as he finished third to earn an extra four-second bonus on his nearest rivals, Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma, now trailing by 39 seconds, and Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas, the 2018 winner, behind by 1min 14sec in the general classification category.

Had it not been for a little hesitation at the finishing line, the yellow-jersey leader would have sealed his third successive stage win, with the Slovenian saying: "It was a long day, getting more hot and there were a lot of dangerous points. For the sprint, maybe I hesitated a bit and van Aert passed me with super speed. For sure, I'm a little bit disappointed but third place is still great."

Unlike Pogacar, van Aert as a sprint specialist only has eyes on the green jersey and he leads the category by 115 points from Fabio Jakobsen of Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

But van Aert admitted that he was pushed all the way by Pogacar, saying: "I'm of course super happy with today's win. For the green jersey, there are many points up for grabs today and it was a good opportunity to take (a bigger) lead over my competitors.

"I want to thank my team for chasing down the breakaway. It was a pretty tough climb at the end. It was really steep, I had to fight to stay in wheel of Pogacar and his teammates.

"Maybe it's something extra to win in the Olympic city, but just winning another Tour de France stage no matter where is nice."

Today's Stage 9 - the last race before the first rest day of the Tour - runs from Aigle to Chatel Les Portes du Soleil, an Alpine resort on the French-Swiss border, with over 40km of climbing on the 192km itinerary.

It reaches a high point of 1,778m at the Col de la Croix summit while a 15km and 6 per cent gradient challenge up the Pas de Morgins awaits any tired legs before the Tour re-enters France for the final 10km.

