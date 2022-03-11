Sprint ace Nervous Witness bounces back

HONG KONG • Touted as a future sprint star early this season, Nervous Witness has restored lustre to his reputation with a devastating win in the Class 3 Hing Tung Handicap over 1,000m, as jockey Zac Purton again dominated Happy Valley with a quartet on Wednesday night.

Nervous Witness' return to the winners' list after a career-opening pair of victories was followed by a trio of placings before his slick all-the-way triumph rewarded David Hayes' faith in the Star Witness gelding.

Taking his tally to 86 wins for the season - six more than arch-rival Joao Moreira - Purton said Nervous Witness' explosive gate speed was crucial.

"He won it at the start. He was brilliant out of the gates tonight. He just travelled on the bit and was full of confidence from the get-go," said the four-time champion.

"He loves it when it's like that, so it was good to see him bounce back and do what he did.

"He finished off well, but he's always vulnerable late. He's such a tense horse in the run, he never switches off and gives himself that chance to be strong late but that's him."

Clocking 56.24sec, Nervous Witness cruised to an unchallenged lead before bounding clear in the straight from Special M and Winner Method.

He won by 31/4 lengths, which was reminiscent of his gaping wins last September and October.

Continuing a remarkable ascendancy at Happy Valley, Purton has ridden 23 winners - with bags of five, four, three, four, three and four - in the past six city circuit meetings from 52 rides.

His other winners on Wednesday were HK Dragon, Joyful Mood and Telecom Cheetah, who dead-heated with Moreira's mount, Lucky Missile.

Hayes bolstered his seasonal tally to 28 winners when Antoine Hamelin drove King's Capital to victory in the Class 3 Hong Tung Handicap over 1,800m, providing the stable with a race-to-race double.

HKJC