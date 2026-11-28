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LONDON, Nov 28 - South Africa are looking forward to testing themselves in the pressure-cooker of a final when they take on France in Sunday’s Nations Championship decider at Twickenham, according to captain Siya Kolisi.

The Springboks have won back-to-back Rugby World Cups and have turned winning knockout games into something of an art form in the process.

They lost 21-19 to France in Paris in a pool game two weeks ago, and 20-17 to Ireland, however, and Kolisi says the team want to get a measure of where they are with another trophy on the line.

"It's a final. In the past two games, we didn't play at our best. We didn't do what we had planned,” Kolisi told reporters on Saturday.

"Obviously, our set-piece was good, and I think the forwards played well on their own and the backs played well on their own.

"But we didn't play as a unit, as we have done this year, with our attack and defence and everything working well together.

"It's the most important test of the year. It's the last one, and it would be great for us to win it. Obviously, we want to be the first team to win the competition."

The Springboks have been forced to reshuffle their loose trio after Pieter-Steph du Toit pulled out due to injury. Paul de Villiers has come into the side in the number eight position with Cameron Hanekom moving to the side of the scrum.

"I'm excited to play with Cam. Obviously, I play with Paul at the Stormers, so we've got a good relationship, and I think we all bring different things," Kolisi said.

"Paul has had an amazing season, and I think it's our first time playing together in a Springbok jersey," he added.

"This game will be a great test for all of us, not just the guys who are playing their first final. To finish well would really lift our energy." REUTERS