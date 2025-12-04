Springboks not sure what to make of World Cup showdown with All Blacks

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

CAPE TOWN, Dec 4 - South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus is uncertain about what to make of potentially facing arch rivals New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the next World Cup after the top two ranked teams were drawn in the same pathway for the 2027 tournament in Australia.

The top-seeded Springboks were drawn in Pool B, while three-times champions New Zealand are in Pool A, and if, as expected, they top those groups and beat third-placed teams from other pools in the round of 16, the Southern Hemisphere giants will clash for a spot in the semi-finals in a rematch of the 2023 final.

“I don't know if it's a benefit or a bad thing,” Erasmus told a virtual press conference on Thursday in further reaction to Wednesday's draw in Sydney.

“I can't say that I'm disappointed or that I’m glad about that. We'll see how things develop. It could have been France, and they are tough. If it wasn't them, then it could have been Ireland. Ireland is just as tough.

“I'm more worried about the travelling time, and where you are based, and all of those things that haven’t been cleared up,” he added.

South Africa start in a pool with Georgia, Italy, and Romania, and there was a suggestion this might not be tough enough preparation for the likely quarter-final clash with the All Blacks.

But Erasmus said he had no fears about his team peaking at the right time in the tournament.

“Georgia are going to physically give it to you, Romania is going to physically give it to us, and I really think Italy is a top team.

“Anyway, we can always intensify the training sessions because we’ve got 33 players that all can start for us, so you can really rev that up during the tournament.”

Plus, he pointed out, South Africa will play a lot of internationals before the World Cup kicks off on October 1, 2027, with four tests against the All Blacks next year, plus the new Nations Championship and then more matches in 2027.

“We will almost be a little bit punch drunk when we go into the tournament,” he quipped. REUTERS