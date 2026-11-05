Springboks Libbok, Marx returning home from Japan club rugby

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CAPE TOWN, Nov 5 - Rugby's World Player of the Year Malcolm Marx has signed for provincial franchise the Bulls while his South Africa teammate Manie Libbok is also quitting Japan to play for the Sharks.

Marx, a double World Cup winner with the Springboks, will leave Kubota Spears in June after spending the last seven years playing club rugby in Japan and join the Pretoria-based Bulls, a statement on Thursday said.

The 32-year-old hooker, who has 94 test caps and scored 29 test tries, the most by any forward in Springbok history, has signed a "long term contract", the Bulls said.

His signing follows that of another international forward Kwagga Smith, who late last month penned a three-year deal with the Bulls after eight years of club rugby in Japan.

Flyhalf Libbok will join the Durban-based Sharks in July after completing his contract at Hanazono Kintetsu Liners. Libbok and Marx are both with the Springboks in Europe for this month's Nations Championship fixtures. REUTERS