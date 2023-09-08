Springboks happy to get World Cup underway with tough Scotland test

TOULON, France - South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said their Rugby World Cup opener against a "great" Scotland team in Marseille on Sunday is the perfect opportunity to kick-start their title defence.

The Springboks have not enjoyed the best of starts at the last two World Cups, losing to Japan in 2015 and New Zealand four years ago.

However, that defeat to the All Blacks in 2019 galvanized the squad to play ‘knockout rugby’ from their second match, with the Springboks advancing through the pool and eventually lifting the trophy.

There is more expectation on them this time around but Kolisi said having to play an in-form Scotland first up in a Pool B that also includes world number one Ireland has sharpened their focus.

"When it didn’t go well in 2019 every game became a playoff for us and that was good," Kolisi told reporters on Friday. "I think any team would want to start like this so that you can see where you are and then make your plans from there.

"A lot has been said about our pool, but at the end of the day you have to beat the best to win the World Cup. It doesn’t matter how you do it."

Kolisi said Scotland would present a tough challenge but feels the Springboks' meticulous preparation will stand them in good stead.

"They are a great team, they have been playing amazingly, you can see that in their results. We give them all the respect, but we have prepared really well," he added.

"We have seen a lot of them and that is why we go into the game with confidence, because of the work we have put in."

Playing in the United Rugby Championship for the past couple of seasons means many of the Scottish, and Irish for that matter, players are well known to the Springboks, something that would not have been the been the case before.

"It has played a huge role. Before that, you would only see some players for the first time in internationals," Kolisi said.

The flanker added that this was arguably the most open World Cup since the first tournament in 1987.

"I don’t know if people see us as favourites, we don’t think about that," he said. "What I do know is that everyone is coming for what we have, and we will give everything to defend it." REUTERS