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Springboks call on experienced lock Etzebeth ahead of France clash

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Sep 12, 2026; Baltimore, MD, USA; South Africa Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth (4) celebrates after defeating the New Zealand All Blacks 43-28 in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-Imagn Images

Sep 12, 2026; Baltimore, MD, USA; South Africa Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth (4) celebrates after defeating the New Zealand All Blacks 43-28 in the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry: South Africa Springboks v New Zealand All Blacks at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-Imagn Images

REUTERS

Nov 8 - South Africa have called up experienced lock Eben Etzebeth ahead of their Nations Championship fixtures against France and Ireland as uncapped flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed returns home with a shoulder injury.

• Etzebeth, 35, was initially ruled out of the November internationals through injury but has been called on after fellow second row Salmaan Moerat pulled out of the 66-7 victory over Italy on Saturday after suffering back spasms in the warm-up

• Etzebeth is the most-capped Springbok with 147 test appearances and could be drafted straight into the matchday 23 against France when coach Rassie Erasmus names his team on Monday

• Ahmed, 20, is one of six uncapped players in the squad but with enough cover at flyhalf, there will be no like-for-like replacement

• “We opted to call up Eben, who will not only bring vast experience to the group at this vital stage of the Nations Championship, but also valuable leadership skills, especially with two important matches against France and Ireland,” Erasmus said in a statement on Sunday REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.