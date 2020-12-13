National rugby player Christian Cooke handing Brickland resident Wahyudi Lim, 20, a festive cheer pack yesterday. Cooke was part of almost 100 members of the fraternity behind South West Community Development Council's Festive Cheers @ South West programme. They distributed 2,500 bento sets and festive cheer packs to 775 vulnerable families. The programme is part of the "Do Good, Send Love" campaign, started by social enterprise Elpis@Hidebout.
Spreading festive cheer
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on December 13, 2020, with the headline 'Spreading festive cheer'. Print Edition | Subscribe
