Spreading festive cheer

ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
National rugby player Christian Cooke handing Brickland resident Wahyudi Lim, 20, a festive cheer pack yesterday. Cooke was part of almost 100 members of the fraternity behind South West Community Development Council's Festive Cheers @ South West programme. They distributed 2,500 bento sets and festive cheer packs to 775 vulnerable families. The programme is part of the "Do Good, Send Love" campaign, started by social enterprise Elpis@Hidebout.

