SportsWorld: Spurs in top six after beating Brentford

Spurs in top six after beating Brentford

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur climbed into the top six of the Premier League after a confident 2-0 win over Brentford on Thursday, as new manager Antonio Conte enjoyed a second successive home league victory.

Ben Davies' header deflected off Brentford's Sergi Canos to give the hosts an early lead and Son Heung-min underlined their superiority with a second in the 65th minute.

REUTERS

Li Xiaopeng takes over as China coach

BEIJING • Li Tie has resigned as head coach of China's national team and been replaced by former teammate Li Xiaopeng, the Chinese Football Association announced yesterday.

The former Everton midfielder, 44, quit amid growing criticism of his team's performances in their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. China are fifth of six teams in Group B, with only the top two guaranteed a spot in Qatar.

REUTERS

Aussie tennis takes A$100m virus hit

SYDNEY • Tennis Australia suffered a net loss of more than A$100 million (S$96.7 million) in the 15 months around this year's delayed and Covid-19 affected Australian Open, an annual report showed.

The cost of flying players from around the world to Melbourne and quarantining them for two weeks in hotels was a huge financial burden.

Restricted crowds, as well as a snap lockdown which kept fans out of the Melbourne Park precinct for five days, also limited ticket sales and other on-site revenue generators.

REUTERS

Golovkin can't enter Japan, bout in spring

TOKYO • Gennady Golovkin's world title fight against Ryota Murata in Japan was yesterday postponed "to next spring" following a ban on foreign arrivals prompted by the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Kazakh boxer was set to return to the ring after a year's absence with a unification bout against Japanese World Boxing Association super-titlist Murata on Dec 29 in Saitama.

But promoters Teiken announced that the fight would be moved to a yet-to-be-decided date, with Golovkin and his team unable to enter Japan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McIlroy among Hero first-round leaders

MIAMI • Rory McIlroy, Daniel Berger and Abraham Ancer shot six-under 66 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas.

A field of 20 of the world's premier players is competing at Albany Golf Course at an event organised by former world No. 1 Tiger Woods to benefit his charity, the TGR Foundation.

The leading trio are one shot ahead of three golfers at five under - Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka.

REUTERS