Sports World: S'pore junior paddlers come up trumps in HK

S'pore junior paddlers come up trumps in HK

Singapore junior table tennis players Jayden Tan, Yang Ze Yi and Nathaniel Chua flew the Republic's flag high when they won the boys' U-12 team event at the Asia Youth Table Tennis Invitational Tournament in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Their teammates Joel Ng, Daniel Zang and Wayne Chua finished eight.

Jayden and Daniel Zang also finished third in the boys' U-12 singles and the U-11 singles events respectively.

Japan break Iranian resolve, seal final spot

AL AIN • Japan reached the Asian Cup final yesterday after a 3-0 semi-final win over Iran. Goals scored by Yuya Osako (two) and Genki Haraguchi were the first conceded by the Carlos Queiroz-led Iran in the tournament.

The Samurai Blue will face the victors of today's semi-final between Qatar or hosts United Arab Emirates, in the final on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar may not be fit for Man United tie

PARIS • Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel admits it will be "very difficult" for Neymar to regain full fitness for their Champions League clash against Manchester United next month.

The Brazil forward suffered a fractured metatarsal against Strasbourg in the French Cup last week, with the club confirming it was a recurrence of the injury that threatened his World Cup participation last year.

PSG visit Old Trafford for the first leg of their last-16 clash on Feb 12 before hosting the return leg on March 6.

REUTERS

Harden's star showing propels Rockets to win

LOS ANGELES • Chris Paul returned from injury, but it was James Harden's 40 points that fuelled the Houston Rockets' 103-98 come-from-behind victory over the Orlando Magic in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Sunday.

Harden extended his streak of games with at least 30 points to 23, while chipping in with 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots - including one in the last 30 seconds to help the Rockets seal the win.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE