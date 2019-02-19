SportsWorld: Paddlers add 3 bronzes

Paddlers add 3 bronzes

Singapore's table tennis team finished with one gold and three bronze medals at the Feb 13-17 ITTF Junior Circuit Premium, Czech Junior & Cadet Open.

On Sunday, the Republic's paddlers won three bronzes in the junior girls' team, junior boys' team and cadet girls' doubles to add to the junior boys' doubles gold secured by Koen Pang and Josh Chua last Friday.

The duo were also part of the bronze-winning junior boys' team.

Saudis not buying United

LONDON • Saudi Arabia's crown prince is not seeking to buy Manchester United, its Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah tweeted yesterday.

British reports saying Mohammed bin Salman had plans to launch a takeover bid were "completely false", he said.

Mr Al-Shabanah added that there had been a meeting with the country's sovereign wealth fund, regarding a sponsorship opportunity but a deal had yet to materialise.

REUTERS

Williams testing delayed

LONDON • Williams missed the first day of Formula One's pre-season testing in Spain yesterday because they have yet to finish their car.

"Unfortunately, we have had to delay the start of our pre-season Barcelona test to Tuesday morning," deputy principal Claire Williams said in a statement.

The British team scored just seven points from 21 races last year, despite having the same engine as champions Mercedes.

REUTERS

Monfils trumps Wawrinka

ROTTERDAM • Gael Monfils defeated his good friend Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Sunday to win his eighth career tennis title at the Rotterdam Open.

The Frenchman, the runner-up three years ago, held off the Swiss player's second-set surge to ease through the decider.

The 32-year-old said in his post-match interview that "it was an unbelievable week" and his "brother" Wawrinka was "a part of this win".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE