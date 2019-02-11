SportsWorld: Napoli draw, Juve have chance to lead by 11pts

Napoli draw, Juve have chance to lead by 11pts

MILAN • Napoli could finish the weekend trailing Serie A leaders Juventus by 11 points after Carlo Ancelotti's wasteful side stuttered to a 0-0 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday.

Napoli failed to score away from home for the third game running, meaning Juventus could stretch their advantage to double digits if they beat mid-table Sassuolo earlier this morning.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Law and Boutier proud victors in Vic Open

GEELONG (Australia) • David Law of Scotland nailed an eagle on the last hole to win his first European Tour title yesterday, as France's Celine Boutier clinched her maiden LPGA Tour crown at the Vic Open.

Law, 27, carded a six-under 66 for a 270 total, one ahead of locals Wade Ormsby (70) and Brad Kennedy (67). Boutier shot a 72 for 281 and a two-shot win over a trio of players. The pioneering event is the only one in the world with male and female fields.

REUTERS

Wales going for 12th straight rugby win

ROME • Wales overpowered Italy 26-15 in the Six Nations on Saturday, notching up a record-equalling 11th straight victory, the first such Welsh winning streak in a century.

They dominated possession but scored only two tries in a performance that is unlikely to worry their next opponents England. In another match, Ireland got their Six Nations campaign back on track with a pulsating 22-13 victory over Scotland.

REUTERS

Jamaican runner in ICU after collapsing in 3k

NEW YORK • Jamaican distance runner Kemoy Campbell was taken to hospital on Saturday, after he collapsed and stopped breathing during the 3,000m at the Millrose Games.

The 28-year-old was acting as the pacesetter during the sixth lap when he fell off the banked track into the infield near the ongoing men's shot put competition. Sports Illustrated reported that he was breathing with assistance and will remain in an intensive care unit.

THE GUARDIAN

Huge score earns Uno Four Continents crown

ANAHEIM (California) • Olympic silver medallist Shoma Uno won the men's title at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships on Saturday with the highest-scoring free skate of the season.

The Japanese, fourth after the short programme, nailed three quadruple jumps in an assured free skate to a Beethoven piece that earned 197.36 points, his total of 289.12 putting him 15.61 points ahead of Jin Boyang of China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE