Sports World: Inter's Conte brushes off Messi rumours as fantasy

Inter's Conte brushes off Messi rumours as fantasy

MILAN • Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte on Saturday dismissed talk of a reported move by the Chinese-owned Italian football club for Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old Argentinian has spent his entire professional career at Barca, with his contract due to expire next year.

There were reports that he could leave for Inter next year but while Conte admitted that "there is no madman who does not want Messi", he also said that the rumours are just "fantasy football".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Banned Dier wants abusive fans punished

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier says the culture of abuse from spectators in football is a massive problem and that the authorities need to take stricter action against offenders.

The 26-year-old was banned for four games and fined by the Football Association, over a confrontation with a Spurs fan after the London side's defeat on penalties by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round in March.

He has called for the issue to be looked at much more seriously and that there needs to be "more repercussions" for those who constantly abuse players.

REUTERS

Knicks poised to hire Thibodeau on 5-year deal

NEW YORK • The New York Knicks are putting the final touches on a deal to make former National Basketball Association (NBA) Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau their next coach, according to reports on Saturday.

The New York Times and ESPN reported that discussions were in the final stages, with ESPN saying a five-year deal was in the works.

He compiled a 352-246 record in eight seasons as an NBA coach, guiding the Chicago Bulls from 2010 to 2015 and the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2016 to January last year, when he was fired after a rift with star Jimmy Butler.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vietnam puts football on hold after fresh cases

HANOI • Vietnam suspended its domestic football leagues yesterday until further notice following news of a few locally transmitted cases of coronavirus that were the first in nearly 100 days.

The change in plans is "to ensure the safety of the players", the organisers said in a statement.

The country's top two divisions V-League 1 and 2 were supposed hold their next of round of games from Wednesday. No details were provided on when the matches might resume.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE