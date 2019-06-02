SportsWorld: Ex-Gunner Reyes, 35, dies in car collision

Ex-Gunner Reyes, 35, dies in car collision

MADRID • Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a car crash, aged 35, his former club Sevilla said yesterday.

"We couldn't be announcing any worse news. Our beloved former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace," said a statement on Sevilla's official Twitter account.

Reyes last played for Spanish second-tier side Extremadura. He also played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and won 21 caps for the Spanish national team.

REUTERS

S. African body adds to Semenya support

LONDON • Athletics South Africa (ASA) said on Friday it had joined Caster Semenya's appeal against the ruling that prevents the two-time Olympic 800m champion from running her preferred distance races unless she takes medication to suppress her testosterone levels.

Semenya has asked the Swiss Federal Supreme Court to set aside the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision, which she said did not consider medical protocols and uncertain health consequences of taking such medication. ASA said in a statement that, once it had received full details of the CAS award, it would file its own appeal through Swiss lawyers.

REUTERS