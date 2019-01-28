SportsWorld: Antonsen upsets Momota for title

Antonsen upsets Momota for title

JAKARTA • Denmark's Anders Antonsen won his first Indonesia Masters title after defeating world No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan yesterday.

The 20th-ranked Antonsen, who was not accompanied by his coach, upset Momota 21-16, 14-21 and 21-16 in a game that lasted one hour and 19 minutes.

The 21-year-old told reporters afterwards that he had "always been dreaming about winning one of these titles, so it's crazy that I'm finally here".

Morata on his way to Atletico Madrid

MADRID • Spain striker Alvaro Morata said yesterday he had passed a medical with Atletico Madrid, with his loan move to the LaLiga side from Chelsea expected to be confirmed soon.

Morata, who passed through Atletico's youth academy before switching to rivals Real Madrid, will sign an 18-month loan deal, with an option for a permanent deal.

Chelsea's club-record signing, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Real for £60 million (S$108 million) in July 2017, scored only five goals in 16 Premier League appearances this term, but Morata told reporters "the past is the past".

Russian athletes apply as neutrals

MOSCOW • Russia's Athletics Federation (Rusaf) has received 177 applications from its athletes bidding to compete as neutrals on the international stage this year, the TASS news agency said on Saturday.

The IAAF has simplified the process for athletes who had neutral status last year, and last week said two-time reigning high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene and former 110m hurdles world champion Sergey Shubenkov were among 42 cleared to compete. Russian athletes can compete as neutrals since 2017, after Rusaf was suspended by the IAAF in 2015 over state-sponsored doping practices in the country.

Winner Thurman wants Pacquiao

NEW YORK • Keith Thurman returned from a near two-year layoff to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight world title with a 12-round majority decision over fellow American Josesito Lopez on Saturday.

Thurman afterwards called out Filipino great Manny Pacquiao, who holds the lesser version of his WBA belt, saying "he would even fight him in the Philippines if I have to".

