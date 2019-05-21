SportsWorld: Another narrow loss in Sudirman Cup

Another narrow loss in Sudirman Cup

Singapore are staring at their lowest finish at the mixed-team badminton Sudirman Cup in 18 years after a second-straight narrow loss in Group 2B in Nanning, China.

They fell 3-2 to Germany last night and having not been outside the top 16 since 2001, can end no higher than 17th this year, even if they beat Israel tomorrow.

Like against Canada on Sunday, Singapore led 2-1, this time through wins by singles players Yeo Jia Min and Loh Kean Yew but weak performances in the three doubles matches did them in.

US woman dies near end of marathon

CLEVELAND • A 22-year-old participant in the Cleveland Marathon died on Sunday after collapsing near the finish line.

The cause of death for the runner, Taylor Ceepo, was not immediately known, although the temperature was around 26 deg C.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Ceepo, a recent Walsh University graduate, was around 400m from the finish line when she collapsed around midday. WASHINGTON POST

Odom cheated in Olympic drug test

LOS ANGELES • Former National Basketball Association star Lamar Odom has revealed he used a prosthetic penis to dupe drug testers before competing at the 2004 Olympics for the United States, according to his upcoming memoir.

The former Los Angeles Lakers forward made the revelation in his autobiography Darkness To Light, which lifts the lid on his battles with drugs and sex addiction.

Odom, 39, said he had panicked after being named to the US Olympic team for the Athens Games, fearing that he would fail a drug test as he was a regular cannabis user so he resorted to using a "fake penis" which the tester failed to detect.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE