Sports World: Pacquiao calls for Mayweather rematch

Pacquiao calls for Mayweather rematch

KUALA LUMPUR • Manny Pacquiao, 39, has called on Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement for a rematch, saying "let's do a second one" after powering to his first knockout win in nine years.

The fighting Philippines senator known as "Pac-Man" took on the dangerous Argentinian WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday and won when the referee stopped the bout in the seventh round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sampaoli steps down after team's early exit

BUENOS AIRES • Argentina have parted company with coach Jorge Sampaoli following their poor World Cup campaign, the federation announced on Sunday.

The split comes just one year into his five-year contract. The 58-year-old's days as coach were numbered after his Lionel Messi-led side failed to fire in Russia, losing to eventual champions France in the last 16. Reports suggest he left with a US$2 million (S$2.72 million) payoff.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

German wins stage amid numerous falls

ROUBAIX (France) • John Degenkolb won the 155km Arras-Roubaix ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday ahead of Greg van Avermaet, as dozens of falls and multiple withdrawals made for a slapstick spectacle amid clouds of dust on its famed cobbled sections.

The win in 3hr 24min 26sec marks a return to form for the German, a former winner of Paris-Roubaix, who was knocked down by a car in Mallorca two years ago.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE•

Woods grouped with Matsuyama and Knox

CARNOUSTIE (Scotland) • Tiger Woods, back at the British Open this week for the first time since 2015, will begin his campaign in Thursday's opening round at Carnoustie in a flight with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Scot Russell Knox.

The 42-year-old American, world No. 16 Matsuyama and Knox, winner of the Irish Open two weeks ago, will tee off at 3.21pm local time (10.21pm in Singapore). Jordan Spieth will launch his title defence at 9.58am along with Justin Rose of England and Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

REUTERS