Sports World: Loh wins opener in Denmark Open

Loh wins opener in Denmark Open

Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew marked his first match since rising to world No. 5 with a 21-13, 22-20 win over Thailand's 36th-ranked Sitthikom Thammasin in the first round of the Denmark Open on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old saved four game points in the second game and will play India's world No. 11 Srikanth Kidambi in the round of 16 on Thursday. Singapore's other representative - women's world No. 20 Yeo Jia Min - will start her campaign against Japan's 31st-ranked Aya Ohori in Odense on Wednesday.

Over at the Indonesia Masters, the Republic's world No. 71 Jason Teh beat 397th-ranked Lee Yun-gyu 21-13, 21-14. In the round of 32, Teh will meet another South Korean - world No. 467 Jung Min-seon.

Nakamura, 44, to retire from football

TOKYO - Former Japan international Shunsuke Nakamura will retire from football at the end of the season, his second-tier Japanese club Yokohama FC said on Tuesday, bringing the curtain down on his 26-year career.

The 44-year-old midfielder was a Scottish champion three times with Celtic and played at two World Cups. He did not give any details on the decision to retire, but local sports papers cited injuries to his right ankle.

AFP

Cummins to be ODI skipper for Australia

SYDNEY - Test skipper Pat Cummins will also captain Australia in one-day internationals after being named as the replacement for Aaron Finch by Cricket Australia on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the position after impressing in his first year as test captain.

REUTERS

Wada finds fitness body non-compliant

LONDON - The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said on Monday that it had declared the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) non-compliant with doping standards.

Wada said IFBB's "non-conformities" in implementing a testing regime and insufficient resources towards the development of an anti-doping programme prompted the move.

REUTERS