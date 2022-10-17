Sports World: Swiatek on cusp of eighth title this year

Swiatek on cusp of eighth title this year

SAN DIEGO - World No. 1 Iga Swiatek shrugged off a rain delay on Saturday to beat American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 and reach the San Diego Open final, where the Polish tennis star can win her eighth WTA Tour title of the season.

The three-time Grand Slam champion will face either Danielle Collins or Croatia's Donna Vekic after their semi-final clash was suspended, with the American leading 4-6, 6-4, 4-2. The last-four clash was set to resume on Sunday, with the final taking place after that.

REUTERS

Svitolina welcomes 1st child with Monfils

PARIS - Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina announced on Saturday the birth of her first child with fellow tennis player and husband, Frenchman Gael Monfils, and tweeted her daughter's name was Skai.

Svitolina, a former world No. 3 and the 2018 WTA Finals Singapore champion, stepped back from the sport in March, after citing the mental toll of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The couple thanked each other for their mutual emotional support.

AFP

Grasso wins fourth straight UFC fight

LAS VEGAS - Alexa Grasso defeated Viviane Araujo by unanimous decision in their flyweight bout at the main event of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night in Las Vegas on Saturday.

With her fourth straight win, Mexico's Grasso improved to 15-3, while Brazilian Araujo fell to 11-4.

REUTERS