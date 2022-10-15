Sports World

Yapp knocked out in US Open round of 64

Singapore pool player Aloysius Yapp's fine run came to an end when he lost 9-1 to Bosnia's world No. 20 Sanjin Pehlivanovic in the round of 64 of the US Open on Thursday.

Earlier, his national teammates Toh Lian Han and Sharik Sayed were eliminated in qualification matches.

World No. 5 Yapp, who had retained his title at the Michigan Open and won the Sandcastle 9-Ball Open crown before this, will stay in the United States for more competitions.

StarHub to show T20 Cricket World Cup

Cricket fans will be able to catch the T20 World Cup in Australia with a Sports+ subscription on StarHub.

The telco said on Friday that the tournament, which starts on Sunday and ends on Nov 13, will be shown on its Channel 204.

With StarHub TV+, Sports+ customers can stream the competition on any device, over any network, at no extra cost.

2023 Rugby World Cup not Jones' last

LONDON - Eddie Jones said on Thursday the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France will not be his last after he steps down as England coach at the end of the tournament.

The Australian, 62, did not elaborate on his plans after his contract expires but said he would be staying in rugby.

REUTERS

Ujah up for selection after dope ban ends

LONDON - UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire said on Thursday C.J. Ujah will be considered for selection after his 22-month doping ban ends but claimed it would be hard for the sprinter to return to its 4x100m team.

On Monday, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Ujah's suspension would last until June 5. 2023.

REUTERS