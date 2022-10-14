Sports World: Alvarez to have wrist surgery, out till Sept

Alvarez to have wrist surgery, out till Sept

MEXICO CITY - Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will fly to the United States for surgery on his left wrist that could keep him out of the ring until next September.

The Mexican, who in September beat rival Gennadiy Golovkin for the second time to complete their trilogy of bouts, had said after his super middleweight victory in Las Vegas that he needed the procedure.

On his return, Alvarez could seek a rematch with Russian Dmitry Bivol, the only fighter other than Floyd Mayweather Jr to have defeated him.

REUTERS

Brady, Clijsters invest in pickleball

NEW YORK - Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady and former tennis world No. 1 Kim Clijsters, part of a group led by Knighthead Capital Management, have become owners of a Major League Pickleball (MLP) expansion team, joining NBA's LeBron James and Draymond Green as investors in the rapidly growing sport.

The MLP will expand from 12 teams to 16 next season, with the number of events doubling from three to six and the total prize money set to surpass US$2 million (S$2.87 million).

REUTERS

Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball on auction

LONDON - The football that was at the feet, and hand, of Diego Maradona as he shocked the world with acts of both brazen gamesmanship and breathtaking skill at the 1986 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England has been put up for auction and is expected to sell for at least £2.5 million (S$4 million).

The ball is being sold by Tunisian referee Ali Nasser, who officiated the match. The shirt worn by Maradona, who died in November 2020 aged 60, in the same match was sold for £7.14 million in May.

REUTERS