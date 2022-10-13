Sports World: Indian cricket set to get new chief

Indian cricket set to get new chief

NEW DELHI - Sourav Ganguly is set to be replaced as president of Indian cricket, with the former captain's backers claiming he has been forced out for refusing to join the ruling political party.

Ganguly, 50, has been in charge of the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India for the past three years. He had been widely tipped to earn a second term as president when the board holds its annual general meeting next Tuesday.

But he is said to have declined to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. On Tuesday, 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny filed his nomination to replace Ganguly and will likely be elected unopposed, board vice-president Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

AFP

Rugby World Cup boss Atcher axed

PARIS - Claude Atcher, the 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive, was removed on Tuesday and replaced by his former deputy general director Julien Collette by tournament organisers after Atcher was sanctioned in August by France's sports minister due to "alarming managerial practices".

His suspension was ratified by the French Rugby Federation, French Olympic officials and the French government following a meeting of the 2023 tournament organising committee's board of directors on Monday.

AFP

Irish FA apologises for pro-IRA chant

DUBLIN - The Football Association of Ireland and national team manager Vera Pauw apologised on Wednesday for players singing a song referencing the IRA after they beat Scotland 1-0 and qualified for the women's World Cup for the first time.

A video posted on social media after the match on Tuesday showed the squad singing "Ooh ah, up the 'RA", a song supportive of the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

REUTERS