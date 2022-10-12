Sports World: Atcher axed from Rugby World Cup job

Atcher axed from Rugby World Cup job

PARIS - The chief executive of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Claude Atcher, was sacked on Tuesday by tournament organisers after he was suspended in August by France's sports minister due to "alarming managerial practices".

A preliminary probe into Atcher's management style found evidence of a "deep social malaise" within the organisation.

AFP

Football stars to pay tribute to Maradona

ROME - Lionel Messi will headline a star-studded line-up for a "match for peace" in tribute to late Argentinian great Diego Maradona on Nov 14 in Rome, organisers announced on Monday.

Former Brazil star Ronaldinho, Italian World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon and Roma coach Jose Mourinho will also take part. Maradona died aged 60 of heart failure in November 2020.

AFP

Forest notch first win to move one spot up

LONDON - Nottingham Forest held visitors Aston Villa to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Monday, halting a run of five consecutive defeats and moving off the bottom of the table.

The draw took Forest into 19th place, climbing above Leicester, while Villa stayed 16th. Emmanuel Dennis opened the scoring for the hosts before Ashley Young's equaliser.

REUTERS

Kangogo suspended after doping test

NAIROIBI - Kenyan marathon and mountain racer Mark Kangogo on Tuesday became the latest distance runner from the country to be sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for allegedly breaching its anti-doping rules.

Twenty-one Kenyans have already been sanctioned by the AIU in 2022, with Philemon Kacheran banned for three years on Monday. According to Inside the Games website, only Russia has had more athletes suspended for doping violations.

AFP

Shoulder operation last resort for Roglic

PARIS - Three-time Vuelta a Espana winner Primoz Roglic will undergo shoulder surgery to prevent any more dislocations.

The Slovenian revealed surgery was the last resort as he had already suffered several dislocations, one as recent as July's Tour de France.

AFP