Sports World

Atletico confirm Griezmann deal

MADRID - Atletico Madrid have re-signed Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona on a permanent deal that will keep him at the club until 2026, the La Liga side said on Monday.

Barcelona had signed the France forward in 2019 after triggering his €120 million (S$167.3 million) release clause, but the 31-year-old failed to settle down at the Nou Camp, scoring only 35 goals in 102 appearances.

The unhappy striker re-signed for Atletico on loan last year before they negotiated with Barca on a permanent deal. Financial details were not revealed but Spanish media said the fee was in the region of €20 million with another four in add-ons.

REUTERS

British sprinter Ujah gets 22-month ban

LONDON - British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months for a doping case which led to Britain being stripped of Olympic relay medals but he can compete again next year, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday.

Britain was stripped of its Tokyo Olympics men's 4x100m silver medal after Ujah tested positive for banned substances. But the AIU and the World Anti-Doping Agency ruled that his violation was not intentional and gave him a backdated and shorter ban.

REUTERS

Daei's passport seized after remarks

TEHERAN - Iran has confiscated the passport of former star footballer Ali Daei, local media reported on Monday, after he criticised the "repression" of the month-long protests over Mahsa Amini's death in detention for allegedly violating the country's Islamic dress code.

AFP