Sports World: S'pore U-19 cricket team win in Oman

S'pore U-19 cricket team win in Oman

Singapore won the Under-19 men's cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 qualifiers in Oman on Friday after a five-wicket victory over Hong Kong.

Hong Kong were restricted to 201-9 off 50 overs by Singapore, who responded with a 207-5 in 37.2 overs - thanks to Vihaan Maheshwari's century and Aaryan Modi's half-century.

Both teams will join Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates in the final round of the qualifiers in 2023. The winners will book a place at the U-19 World Cup in 2024.

Tampines tighten grip on third place

Tampines Rovers consolidated their hold on third spot in the Singapore Premier League by beating 10-man Hougang United 4-1 away on Saturday, with Taufik Suparno and Boris Kopitovic scoring a brace each. The hosts, who remain sixth, saw defender Nazhiim Harman sent off after just 16 minutes.

In another match on Saturday, bottom side Young Lions came back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with Balestier Khalsa at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Shadoff surges to four-stroke lead

LOS ANGELES - England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff fired a three-under 69 for a four-stroke lead over South Africa's Paula Reto (70) after Friday's second round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Somis, California.

China's Lin Xiyu (69) is among the pack in third who are five strokes behind Shadoff.

AFP