Sports World

Djokovic cruises into Astana Open semis

ASTANA - Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic eased into the last four of the ATP tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Friday with a crushing 6-4, 6-3 win over Russian Karen Khachanov.

In another quarter-final, Stefanos Tsitsipas ground out a 7-6 (10-8), 6-3 victory over Hubert Hurkacz to set up a last-four clash with Andrey Rublev on Saturday.

Elsewhere at the Japan Open, Taylor Fritz progressed to the semi-finals after a walkover by his opponent Nick Kyrgios, who reportedly had a knee issue.

AFP

Birdie blitz powers Shadoff to slim lead

LOS ANGELES - England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff conjured a late birdie spree to surge into a two-shot first-round lead at the LPGA Tour's Mediheal Championship in California on Thursday.

The 34-year-old world No. 93 reeled off four birdies in her final five holes to shoot an eight-under 64 at The Saticoy Club.

Shadoff, who has yet to win a tournament in 12 seasons on the Tour, led China's Liu Ruixin and American Alison Lee, who shared second after carding matching 66s.

AFP

Green tried to punch Warriors teammate

LOS ANGELES - Golden State star Draymond Green apologised to his teammates on Thursday after reportedly aiming a punch at Jordan Poole during a practice session, Warriors general manager Bob Myers confirmed.

He added that the National Basketball Association champions would handle any punishment internally.

Despite the bust-up, Myers said their pre-season preparations were smooth, hailing "one of the best vibes we've had in my 12 years here in terms of camp".

REUTERS