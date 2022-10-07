Sports World: Spurs mourn death of fitness coach

Spurs mourn death of fitness coach

LONDON - Tottenham players on Thursday led the tributes after the shock death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone due to leukaemia. The 61-year-old Italian was taken ill and died in Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Naples.

In an official statement Spurs called Ventrone "a hugely popular figure with players and staff" and would be greatly missed by everyone at the club.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane hailed Ventrone, saying he was "a truly remarkable man" and expressed his devastation, as did teammate Matt Doherty.

Tiafoe advances to Japan Open q-finals

TOKYO - Frances Tiafoe dug deep on Thursday to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals, before saying he would cope with rising expectations as "I wanna win for me".

The American, who over the past month reached the US Open semi-finals before helping Team World win their first Laver Cup, beat Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) in the second round to set up a last-eight clash with Serb Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday.

In the round of 16 at the Astana Open on Thursday, 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-1. He plays Karen Khachanov on Friday.

AFP