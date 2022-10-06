Sports World: Denmark steps up World Cup protests

Denmark steps up World Cup protests

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's players will travel to the 2022 World Cup without their families, as the Danish FA (DBU) wants to minimise activity that creates profit in Qatar as a protest against the country's poor human rights record.

Last week, sportswear company Hummel said it had toned down the details on Denmark's World Cup jerseys and also released a black kit, as a form of protest.

The DBU has reduced trips to Qatar for its board members as well. Each of them may attend only one Denmark match.

Ukraine joins Iberian World Cup 2030 bid

NYON - War-torn Ukraine will join Spain and Portugal in a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the presidents of the three countries' football associations announced on Wednesday.

The original proposal was made public two years ago but has been given a political impetus by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Spanish football federation said in a statement that the idea was backed by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

NBA teams tip Bucks to win title

LOS ANGELES - The Milwaukee Bucks were tipped as favourites to finish this National Basketball Association season as champions, according to an annual survey of the league's 30 general managers released on Tuesday.

The survey revealed that the Bucks were seen as front runners for the 2023 championship with 43 per cent of the votes. Defending champions Golden State Warriors received 25 per cent while the Los Angeles Clippers had 21 per cent.

Woods not in Hero World Challenge list

LOS ANGELES - Tournament host Tiger Woods was not listed in the initial field for the 20-man Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, in December that was released on Tuesday but could still be added as three exemption slots will be named at a later date.

Woods has played in three Majors this year after a February 2021 car crash that nearly cost him his right leg but has not given any indication when he will tee it up next. The field for the Dec 1-4 Hero World Challenge includes seven top-10 players in the rankings.

Ex-Brazil gymnastics coach guilty of rape

SAO PAULO - A former coach of Brazil's national gymnastics team has been handed more than a century behind bars for raping four athletes, including at least one minor, local media reported on Tuesday.

Fernando de Carvalho Lopes was sentenced to 109 years and eight months in prison on Monday by a court in the city of Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, according to the Globo Esporte site, which had access to proceedings that were protected by judicial secrecy.

