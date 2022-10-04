Sports World

Maximilian retains European C'ship title

Singaporean kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder came from behind to win the Formula Kite European Championships for the second year in a row on Sunday in Greece.

The 16-year-old had qualified straight for the final after topping the opening series of 13 races with 16 nett points.

Second-placed Toni Vodisek of Slovenia was crowned European champion as the highest-finishing European.

Osasuna draw ends Real's perfect start

MADRID - Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped their first points this season, after being held to a 1-1 Spanish La Liga draw at home by 10-man Osasuna on Sunday.

Vinicius Jr gave the champions the lead just before half-time but the visitors equalised after the break through Kike Garcia.

Real are level with rivals Barcelona at the top of standings on 19 points, with Barca ahead on goal difference.

REUTERS

Herro inks $43m extension with Miami

MIAMI - Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, last season's National Basketball Association Sixth Man of the Year, has signed a four-year contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

Multiple reports said the deal was worth an average of US$30 million (S$43 million) per season with incentives that could make it worth as much as US$130 million.

AFP

Fox pays tribute to 'great mate' Warne

LONDON - New Zealand's Ryan Fox paid tribute to the late cricket great Shane Warne, as he won golf's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship by one stroke on the Old Course at St Andrews on Sunday.

The tournament features a pro-am team element and in 2021, Fox finished second with former Australia leg-spinner Warne, who died in March aged 52.

The son of former New Zealand rugby star Grant Fox says Warne "meant a lot to me" and is a "great mate".

AFP