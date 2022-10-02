Sports World: Good start for women but woe for the men

Good start for women but woe for the men

The Singapore women's table tennis team beat Luxembourg 3-0 on Saturday to stay on top of Group 4 at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Chengdu, China. They had also beaten Iran 3-0 on Friday, and will face world No. 4 South Korea, who were shocked 3-1 by Luxembourg, on Monday.

However, their male counterparts suffered an agonising 3-2 defeat by Croatia in their Group 7 opener after losing their last two matches 3-2.

The men play Belgium next on Sunday. The top two teams of each group are guaranteed a place in the round of 16.

Tan 14th in return, Chadwick 8th on grid

Singaporean driver Yuey Tan from SLK Racing ended 14th in the Thailand Super Series at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday, on his return to racing after three years. He was 1min 24.813sec behind Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute's Indonesian winner Andrew Haryanto, who clocked 29:47.672.

In the female W Series, British overall leader Jamie Chadwick qualified eighth for Sunday's race, as Spanish driver Marta Garcia grabbed a shock pole position. Chadwick will take the title by winning or ending ahead of rivals Beitske Visser, Alice Powell and Abbi Pulling, who are second, third and sixth on the grid.

Jaguars whip Young Lions to go fourth

Tanjong Pagar United moved into fourth spot in the Singapore Premier League after drubbing bottom side Young Lions 8-1 at Jurong East Stadium on Saturday.

Reo Nishiguchi netted five times, while Khairul Amri, Blake Ricciuto and Khairul Nizam had one goal each. Abdul Rasaq Ishiekwene Akeem scored for the losing team. In the other game, Tampines Rovers and Geylang International drew 0-0.

Russians against war may be allowed back

ROME - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering a return to competition of Russian athletes who do not support the country's invasion of Ukraine, its president Thomas Bach said on Friday.

The IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies in February to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes from competition. Belarus has been used as a staging ground for Russia's invasion.

REUTERS