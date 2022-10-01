Sports World

Ruud makes it to ATP Finals again

SEOUL - World No. 2 Casper Ruud secured a place at tennis' ATP Finals again after reaching the Korea Open quarter-finals on Thursday.

The Norwegian saw off Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in Seoul. But he then lost to Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 on Friday.

Ruud reached the semi-finals of the 2021 season-ending ATP Finals in Turin before losing to Daniil Medvedev.

AFP

Badminton event in China in December

SHANGHAI - China will host its first international badminton tournament since 2019 with the season-ending World Tour Finals in December.

The Badminton World Federation cancelled two events in China - almost all international sports events have not been held there since Covid-19 emerged - but said its US$1.5 million (S$2.2 million) Finals would take place in Guangzhou from Dec 14 to 18.

AFP

First MotoGP race for India in 2023

NEW DELHI - India will stage a MotoGP race for the first time in 2023, organisers announced on Friday, at the same Buddh International Circuit track in Uttar Pradesh that once hosted Formula One.

India is a key market to expand the sport, organisers said, citing its 1.4 billion population and over 200 million motorcycles.

AFP