Sports World: Teo in dominant win over Phogat at home

Teo in dominant win over Phogat at home

Singapore mixed martial arts fighter Tiffany Teo turned on the style in Thursday night's One Championship event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, submitting India's Ritu Phogat by rear naked choke with eight seconds left in the first round of their atomweight bout.

She had overcome Meng Bo of China in a similar manner in January, in the second round.

Denmark's 'protest' kits toned down

DOHA - Denmark will wear kits at the World Cup that were designed by manufacturer Hummel as a protest against Qatar's human rights record, the sportswear company said on Wednesday.

Hummel said it had toned down the details on the jerseys because "we don't wish to be visible".

Denmark's new red kit has its logo and details barely visible. An all-black design, which Hummel said signifies the "colour of mourning", will be their third kit in Qatar.

REUTERS

Italy's Serie A to have first woman referee

MILAN - Italy's Serie A is set to have its first match officiated by a woman, after the country's referees association AIA confirmed on Wednesday that Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi would take charge of a game.

The football federation assigned her to Sassuolo's home clash with Salernitana on Sunday.

AFP

US women cagers roll into World Cup semis

SYDNEY - Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas nailed 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, as an all-conquering United States closed in on an 11th title after setting up a women's basketball World Cup semi-final against Canada with Thursday's 88-55 pummelling of Serbia.

An impressive China battled past Olympic bronze medallists France 85-71 to make their first semi-final in 28 years.

AFP