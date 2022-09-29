Sports World: Ex-Blues star Mikel hangs up boots at 35

Ex-Blues star Mikel hangs up boots at 35

LONDON - Former Nigeria and Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel announced his retirement on Tuesday after a long and decorated football career.

Among the 35-year-old's achievements was helping Chelsea to their first Champions League title in 2012. In a decade of service for the Blues, he clocked up 372 appearances, winning the elite European crown, two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the Europa League and two League Cups.

Iran bounce back to draw with Senegal

VIENNA - Iran fought back after conceding an own goal to draw 1-1 with Senegal in a friendly on Tuesday, as both World Cup-bound teams concluded their preparations for the tournament in Qatar.

Iran were a goal down after 55 minutes when Morteza Pouraliganji steered the ball into his own net in Modling, Austria. But the Africans managed to hold the lead for only nine minutes before Sardar Azmoun equalised.

Dutch rider fined A$1,500 for assault

BRUSSELS - Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel pleaded guilty in court on Monday to two counts of common assault and was fined A$1,500 (S$1,393).

He was charged with confronting two girls, who interrupted his sleep by knocking repeatedly on his hotel door on the eve of Sunday's elite road race in the world championships, in which he retired early.

Police allege that he chased the girls into their room in Sydney and then pushed them.

