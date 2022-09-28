Sports World: Deal not inked so Fury-Joshua bout off

Deal not inked so Fury-Joshua bout off

LONDON - Tyson Fury says his proposed heavyweight boxing showdown with Anthony Joshua in December is off after a deadline set by Fury's camp expired without a deal on Monday.

World Boxing Council champion Fury set Joshua an ultimatum last Friday night, insisting that if the deal could not be done in time, then he would walk away from the blockbuster all-British bout.

Speaking on Instagram on Monday evening, he said that: "D-day has come and gone. No contract has been signed."

AFP

Qatar conscripts to handle Cup security

DOHA - Qatar has called up hundreds of civilians, including diplomats summoned back from overseas, for mandatory military service operating security checkpoints at World Cup football stadiums, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters.

The deployment of conscripts highlights the logistical challenge faced by the tiny Gulf state hosting the Nov 20-Dec 18 tournament.

REUTERS

Matsuyama will defend Zozo title

TOKYO - World No. 18 golfer Hideki Matsuyama said on Tuesday that he will defend his Zozo Championship crown at his home PGA Tour event in Japan in October.

The 30-year-old captured his seventh PGA Tour title in 2021, when the Zozo Championship returned to Chiba after a Covid-induced absence in 2020. Asia's only Masters champion, Matsuyama was runner-up to Tiger Woods at the inaugural event in 2019.

AFP

Malian basketballers sorry for fighting

SYDNEY - Two Mali players apologised on Tuesday after they fought each other at the women's basketball World Cup, with governing body Fiba opening an investigation into the incident.

The scuffle, in which Salimatou Kourouma threw at least three punches at Kamite Elisabeth Dabou, erupted in a media zone at the tournament in Sydney on Monday and was caught on camera while Serbia's Sasa Cado was being interviewed.

AFP