Sports World

Curry is world's best: Antetokounmpo

NEW YORK - Two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo told US media that Stephen Curry, not him, is the best player in the world.

He said at Milwaukee's media day on Sunday: "It's the person that takes his team to the Finals, the finish line and helps them win the game... I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry."

Curry led Golden State to the 2022 NBA title in June.

Salah to rest for Premier League

ALEXANDRIA - Egypt forward Mohamed Salah will be rested for Tuesday's friendly against Liberia and return to Liverpool ahead of the resumption of the Premier League season, national coach Rui Vitoria said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old was on target twice in Friday's 3-0 friendly win over Niger.

REUTERS

'Inquiry should have experienced coach'

SYDNEY - The Australian Football League Coaches' Association has called on the league to include an experienced coach or football administrator on a panel probing allegations of mistreatment of Indigenous players at Hawthorn.

The AFL has promised to probe "serious allegations" about the treatment of the former players, including one that coaches urged a player to have his partner's pregnancy aborted.

REUTERS