Sports World: Cairo wants to bid for 2036 Olympics

Cairo wants to bid for 2036 Olympics

CAIRO - Egypt is planning to apply to host the 2036 Olympic Games, sports minister Ashraf Sobhi said on Saturday during a reception for International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach in Cairo.

If successful with its bid, Egypt would become the first African or Arab nation to host the Summer Games and Bach believes the country has the credentials to do so, with the German hailing its "solid sporting infrastructures".

AFP

Atthaya grabs lead with 61 in Arkansas

LOS ANGELES - Thai rookie Atthaya Thitikul fired an eagle and eight birdies in a 10-under 61 on Saturday to seize the lead in the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship.

Going into the final round, the 19-year-old, who is chasing a second LPGA victory, had a 14-under total of 128 and a one-stroke lead over Japan's Yuka Saso, who carded a 65 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas.

AFP

Egypt-born Kuol, 18, stars for Socceroos

SYDNEY - Australia coach Graham Arnold sought to temper growing expectations around Egypt-born striker Garang Kuol, after the 18-year-old shone from the bench in his Socceroos debut during a 2-0 win against New Zealand on Sunday.

The telling contribution of the Central Coast Mariners striker means he is increasingly likely to be included in the World Cup squad, with Arnold saying "all the boys love him". His potential has also alerted Newcastle, who are reportedly closing in on his signature ahead of the January transfer window.

REUTERS