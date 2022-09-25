SportsWorld: City group to pay $272m for stake

City group to pay $272m for stake

SAO PAULO - City Football Group (CFG), the owner of English Premier League champions Manchester City, has made an offer of one billion reais (S$272 million) for 90 per cent of Brazilian football club Esporte Clube Bahia, CFG said on Friday.

This is part of a funding bonanza in Brazilian football, following the passing of a law that lets clubs seek outside investment.

REUTERS

Messi, Richarlison doubles in friendlies

MIAMI - Lionel Messi scored twice and Argentina dominated Honduras 3-0 in a friendly on Friday in Miami, as the World Cup-bound football team continue to fine-tune their game ahead of the upcoming international tournament in Qatar.

Elsewhere, Richarlison also scored a brace as Brazil breezed past Ghana 3-0 in their friendly in Le Havre, France.

REUTERS

6 golfers in joint lead at Arkansas C'ship

LOS ANGELES - Major winners Kim Sei-young of South Korea and Yuka Saso of Japan are part of a six-way tie for the lead at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship after Friday's opening round.

The duo carded seven-under 64s, joining Lee5 Jeong-eun, Megan Khang, Ryann O'Toole and Lauren Coughlin one stroke ahead of Vivian Hou and Lilia Vu.

REUTERS