Sports World

Bring on Fury and Canelo, says Usyk

LONDON - The unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a money-spinning "freak" fight with Mexican super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from boxing.

In an interview posted on his YouTube page on Thursday, the Ukrainian, 35, added he had "three more fights at the very most", and expressed his desire to have his last bout at Kyiv's Olympiyskiy Stadium.

REUTERS

Williams looking for Latifi's replacement

LONDON - Nicholas Latifi, who is the only starter on the Formula One grid who has yet to score a point in 2022, will part ways with Williams at the end of the season at the conclusion of the Canadian driver's current contract, his team said on Friday.

After confirming that British-born Thai driver Alexander Albon, who has four points in the drivers' championship table, will continue for next season and beyond, Williams said they will announce the full 2023 driver line-up in due course.

REUTERS

Hiddink won't join Socceroos in Qatar

BRISBANE• - Australia coach Graham Arnold has insisted Guus Hiddink's stint as his assistant during the 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Thursday was a one-off, and the Dutchman will not be working alongside him at the Nov 20-Dec 18 World Cup in Qatar.

Hiddink, who led the Socceroos to qualification for the 2006 World Cup and is considered an icon Down Under, was on the bench for the victory but Arnold said the 75-year-old's presence was "for the 100-year celebration... and that's it".

REUTERS•